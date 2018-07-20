WATCH: Tiger Woods shoots 71 in up-and-down second round at British Open

1:37 | Tour & News
Tiger Woods' recovery timeline
Take a look at the notable dates from Tiger's latest surgery to his return to Carnoustie for the Open Championship.
By Dylan Dethier
Friday, July 20, 2018

Tiger Woods backed up his opening round of even par with a second-round score to match on Friday morning, notching four birdies against four bogeys for a second consecutive 71 at the British Open. On a cool, wet morning that put traditional Open weather on display, Woods stuck to a conservative game plan, hitting largely irons off the tees and often playing his approach shots from well back in the fairway as he managed his way around Carnoustie.

Woods's execution was lacking early on as his tee shot at the par-4 2nd hole wandered down the right toward the large crowd following Woods, Hideki Matsuyama and Russell Knox. Trying to hack from a thick lie, his next shot put several spectators in harm's way:

Woods went on to bogey No. 2 and added a sloppy three-putt bogey at No. 3, suddenly landing dangerously close to the cut line. But it didn't take long to bounce back: Woods rolled in this birdie putt at No. 4.

Then he added this lengthy putt birdie at No. 5 to make it two in a row and return to even par.

Woods made bogey at No. 9 but set up this look at the par-4 11th to get back to even par.

After rolling in a 15-footer to save par at No. 13, Woods smoked a long iron down the short par-5 14th hole. Another long iron approach set up this eagle effort, and the tap-in birdie that followed sent him into red figures for the first time all day.

Woods failed to save his par at the difficult par-3 16th, returning once again to even par. But at No. 18, a towering six-iron approach left him with just inside seven feet for a birdie to jump to red figures entering the weekend. But tentative speed allowed the putt to fall off to the low side, forcing the three-time British Open champion to settle for another round of even par. Woods sat in a tie for 27th at the time he finished.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN