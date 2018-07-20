CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Day two at the British Open was starkly different than Day one. All you needed for evidence were the raindrops on the TV cameras here in Scotland. It’s colder and wetter here, but that’s the British Open, right? Here’s everything you missed while you were sleeping.

Rory!

Rory McIlroy charged up the leaderboard this morning with three birdies and no bogeys on his first 11 holes. After dropping a shot on the 12th, he added two more birdies on 13 and 14, pushing himself into a tie for the lead at five under.

With 18-hole leader Kevin Kisner set to tee off in the afternoon, the course was all McIlroy’s. He finished his round with four straight pars for a second-straight 69 to trail Zach Johnson by two. We’ll have to wait and see how well it stands up this afternoon.

Rain!

Did I mention it was wetter? No one in the morning avoided rain, which steadily fell all morning long. Sometimes it was a drizzle and others a full on pour, but the course is now much wetter. The thin, wispy rough has sat down and made shots from off the fairway play much differently through impact. Tiger Woods proved that much on the second hole.

Hey, uh guys, you may want to move back a little more #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/b28vEndIuB — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 20, 2018

The precipitation is supposed to calm as we move into the evening here at Carnoustie, leaving a much different golf course for the afternoon tee times.

Tiger settles in

Tiger Woods’s second round got off to a dicey start when he blew his drive right on the 2nd hole. As you saw above, Woods struggled to move his approach far forward, eventually reaching the green in three and making a bogey. He would three-putt the following hole, and it seemed the 42-year-old might struggle all morning.

Woods pulled the driver back out on the 4th hole, nuked a drive and hit a nice high approach to eight feet. After making birdie there, Woods did this on the following green.

Back to even. Woods followed those birdies with a pair of pars and was even for the event through 25 holes.

Softer course, same difficulty

Even as McIlroy, Zach Johnson and Fleetwood put together strong, early rounds, Carnoustie was playing just as difficult for the field Friday. The scoring average through Friday morning was just a touch worse than Thursday’s total of 73.160, despite being much softer. The greens, already receptive, became even more so Friday — and yet the course difficulty didn't suffer.

With less wind, the rain is doing its part to keep Carnoustie tough. But what about this afternoon when it stops?