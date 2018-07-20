The 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie is finally upon us, and the top golfers in the world are battling it out at iconic Carnoustie in Scotland for the right to take home the claret jug.

Kevin Kisner held the lead after 18 holes, but Rory McIlroy went low Friday in the early morning hours to charge up the leaderboard. Can past Open champions like Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth, and Zach Johnson catch them?

We are live blogging all the action in the second round at Carnoustie. Follow along below.

9:24: Phil on 6 hits a rope hook into the deep stuff. Up ahead on 16, Woods stripes and iron down the middle. Things are happening at Carnoustie.

9:21: Mickelson drops a birdie putt on 5, and that's three birdies in his second round. He's -1 for the event.

9:20: According to Golf Channel, Woods hasn't made an eagle in 457 holes. And his attempt at eagle on 15...comes up just short. He taps for birdie to get to -1.

9:13: Tiger stripes a long irons onto the front of the par-5 14th. It's the last gettable hole and Carnoustie, and he'll have about 30 feet for eagle.

9:08: Kisner curls in a birdie on 5 to join Zach at -6. Kisner has looked a little sloppier than Thursday, but he's hanging in.

9:04: Mickelson birdies 4 to get to even. Suddenly both Phil and Tiger are lurking...

9:02: Woods drills the par-saver, punctuated by a fist pump! He knows that one was important. He's still even for the day and the event. Hard to make birdies on Carnoustie's closing stretch, but if Tiger can make one or two, he'll be right in this thing.

8:59: On 13, Woods leaves his tee shot short of the green. His tricky (borderline impossible?) chip up the hill, onto a downslope-green, trickles about 15 feet past the cup. He'll have that to save par.

8:51: Woods on 12, after lagging to about 6 feet, knocks it in to save par. He's still even for the day and the event.

8:50: Kisner from 139 yards and deep rough on 4 knocks it to the center of the green. Nice shot. He'll have about 25 feet for birdie from there.

8:45: Up ahead on 18, Jason Day misses a 10-footer for par and taps for bogey and an even-par 71. He's even for the tournament.

8:40: Kisner pars his first three holes, but he misses the fairway right on 4, and that one is in the deep stuff. Let's see how he handles his first real trouble of the day.

8:35: Mickelson knocks in a birdie on 2, and Golf Channel flashes a graphic that it's the 246th birdie of his British Open career. I wonder how many players in the field haven't even played that many holes. Phil is +1 for the event early in his second round.

8:30: A closer look at Zach's putt on 18 to take the clubhouse lead at -6.

Zach Johnson is the clubhouse leader. Birdie on 18 sees him finish with a 67 and -6 at the halfway stage.



Full scoring https://t.co/gVDayzkpiZ#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/4XvzQ1e2A6 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2018

8:25: On 11, Woods knocks in about a 15-footer for birdie to get back to even for the tournament, and for his round. The cut is hovering around +2 or +3, so he looks good for the weekend for now. But he's also 6 shots behind ZJ.

8:20: Good quote from Zach Johnson after the round, asked if he felt like he was flying under the radar entering the week.

Who's managing the radar?"

8:09: Annnd Zach Johnson cans a birdie putt on 18 to finish up at 6-under. He's clubhouse leader. Day 1 leader Kevin Kisner (-5) is just getting things started.

8:08: Sean Zak is on the scene in Carnoustie and has the full recap of everything you missed while you were sleeping (including details on Tiger's opening nine holes) right here.

8:00: Gooood morning, golf fans! If you love a gray, dreary, rainy Open, this is the day for you. The leaderboard has reshuffled after the morning wave of tee times, Tommy Fleetwood fired a bogey-free 65 to get to the clubhouse at 5 under. One back? Rory McIlroy, who shot a second straight 69.

