WATCH: Jordan Spieth holes incredible chip for birdie in the second round of the Open

Jordan Spieth chooses a club on the 5th hole during round two of the Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 20, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland. 
Getty Images
By Kiley Bense
Friday, July 20, 2018

Jordan Spieth showed signs of life early in his second round of the Open Championship at Carnoustie, with birdies on No. 3 and No. 5. He moved to one under for the tournament, bringing him to T19 on the leaderboard.

Spieth's birdie at the 3rd was far from routine. having ended up left of the green with a large swale between him and the hole, the defending Open champion hit a nifty chip that bounced onto the green and tracked straight into the cup.

Watch footage of Spieth's birdie chip-in below: 

Spieth struggled at the end of his first round on Thursday, carding a double bogey and two bogeys on the last four holes. Spieth is still seven shots behind leader Kevin Kisner.

