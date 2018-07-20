Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas among notables to miss the cut at the British Open

Why is Carnoustie so brown?
Brown, beige and tan are the current colors of Scotland's legendary course. But why?
By Jessica Marksbury
Friday, July 20, 2018

Links golf was tough on recent major champions Dustin Johnson (2016 U.S. Open) and Justin Thomas (2017 PGA Championship), both of whom were among the notable players to miss the cut at Carnoustie.

Johnson, who was five over par on the 18th hole alone over two rounds, shot 76-72 to finish at six over par for the tournament, four shots shy of the projected cut line (as of Friday afternoon) of two over par.

After shooting a first-round 69, Justin Thomas was in the hunt heading into Friday, but suffered a string of misfortune on the front nine, going triple-double-double on holes 6-8. He finished with a 77 in Round 2 and ballooned to four over par overall for the tournament.

Other notables to miss the cut include Ian Poulter (73-81), Brandt Snedeker (76-78), Jimmy Walker (72-78), Bubba Watson (75-73), Hideki Matsuyama (75-71), Sergio Garcia (75-71), and the 2008 British Open champion at Carnoustie, Padraig Harrington (76-74).

Kevin Kisner and Zach Johnson lead the pack at six under par. We'll update this post later in the day.

