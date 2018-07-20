Two rounds have been completed at the 2018 Open Championship, and a wild weekend awaits at Carnoustie. If you're an American golf fan, tee times for Saturday's third round are quite early, so it's best to check them out below to plan ahead.

Tiger Woods finished the second round with an even-par 71 after just missing a birdie at 18. That matched Woods's score on Thursday, leaving him safely inside the cutline and within striking distance of the lead. He tees off for the third round at 8:15 a.m. ET

Kevin Kisner finished at the top of the leaderboard at six under, along with Zach Johnson. It could have been so much better for Kisner, but a shot into the Barry Burn led to a double bogey to finish his round Saturday. They tee off in the final group at 11:00 a.m.

Rory McIlroy shot his second-straight 69 in Round 3 to get to four under and will begin his third round at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Check out the full list of tee times below.

THIRD ROUND TEE TIMES (ET)

4:15 a.m. - Gavin Green

4:25 a.m. - Patrick Reed, Rhys Enoch

4:35 a.m. - Justin Rose, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

4:45 a.m. - Tyrrell Hatton, Yusaku Miyazato

4:55 a.m. - Keegan Bradley, Ross Fisher

5:05 a.m. - Jason Dufner, Ryan Fox

5:15 a.m. - Henrik Stenson, Bryson DeChambeau

5:25 a.m. - Sam Locke, Tom Lewis

5:35 a.m. - Chris Wood, Paul Casey

5:45 a.m. - Rafa Cabrera Bello, Bernhard Langer

6:00 a.m. - Brett Rumford, Paul Dunne

6:10 a.m. - Shubhankar Sharma, Masahiro Kawamura

6:20 a.m. - Brendan Steele, Cameron Smith

6:30 a.m. - Lee Westwood, Marc Leishman

6:40 a.m. - Kevin Na, Byeong Hun An

6:50 a.m. - Adam Hadwin, Julian Suri

7:00 a.m. - Si-Woo Kim, Gary Woodland

7:10 a.m. - Satoshi Kodaira, Yuta Ikeda

7:20 a.m. - Thomas Pieters, Marcus Kinhult

7:30 a.m. - Haotong Li, Heau Hossler

7:45 a.m. - Sean Crocker, Cameron Davis

7:55 a.m. - Stewart Cink, Louis Oosthuizen

8:05 a.m. - Austin Cook, Phil Mickelson

8:15 a.m. - Tiger Woods, Shaun Norris

8:25 a.m. - Michael Kim, Lucas Herbert

8:35 a.m. - Francesco Molinari, Jason Day

8:45 a.m. - Webb Simpson, Sung Kang

8:55 a.m. - Eddie Pepperell, Patrick Cantlay

9:05 a.m. - Brooks Koepka, Matthew Southgate

9:15 a.m. - Adam Scott, Kyle Stanley

9:30 a.m. - Alex Noren, Charley Hoffman

9:40 a.m. - Brandon Stone, Ryan Moore

9:50 a.m. - Danny Willett, Luke List

10:00 a.m. - Rickie Fowler, Thorbjorn Olesen

10:10 a.m. - Kevin Chappell, Jordan Spieth

10:20 a.m. - Tony Finau, Zander Lombard

10:30 a.m. - Erik van Rooyen, Matt Kuchar

10:40 a.m. - Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

10:50 a.m. - Tommy Fleetwood, Pat Perez

11:00 a.m. - Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner