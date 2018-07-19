WATCH: Matt Kuchar nearly misses tee time after emergency bathroom trip

When you gotta go, you gotta go — even if it means you'll come really close to missing your tee time at the British Open.

That was Matt Kuchar's reality on Thursday at Carnoustie, when Golf Channel's cameras caught him trotting to the 1st tee after making an emergency bathroom trip before his 9:47 a.m. tee time (local time).

According to Golf Channel's commentary, Kuchar was scheduled to be the first in his group to tee off. Six minutes before his tee time, he turned to caddie John Wood and said he had to use the bathroom. He ran back to the clubhouse and then back to the first tee, making his tee time with 40 seconds to spare. The best part? He even took the time to shake hands with volunteers in the tunnel on his way back. Classy move.

Kuchar's frantic start to the round didn't affect his play. He shot a one-under 70 in the first round.

You can watch his race to the tee in the clip below.