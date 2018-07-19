WATCH: Matt Kuchar nearly misses tee time after emergency bathroom trip

1:59 | Tour & News
British Open 2018: Biggest Storylines
These are the important stories that will play out at Carnoustie this week.
By EXTRA SPIN STAFF
Thursday, July 19, 2018

When you gotta go, you gotta go — even if it means you'll come really close to missing your tee time at the British Open.

That was Matt Kuchar's reality on Thursday at Carnoustie, when Golf Channel's cameras caught him trotting to the 1st tee after making an emergency bathroom trip before his 9:47 a.m. tee time (local time).

According to Golf Channel's commentary, Kuchar was scheduled to be the first in his group to tee off. Six minutes before his tee time, he turned to caddie John Wood and said he had to use the bathroom. He ran back to the clubhouse and then back to the first tee, making his tee time with 40 seconds to spare. The best part? He even took the time to shake hands with volunteers in the tunnel on his way back. Classy move. 

Kuchar's frantic start to the round didn't affect his play. He shot a one-under 70 in the first round.

You can watch his race to the tee in the clip below.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN