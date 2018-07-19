Tiger Woods walked to the tee for Round 1 at Carnoustie with what looked like a stiff neck. But so far Woods looks to be in fine form, making birdies on two of the first five holes.

Can he catch up with early leader Kevin Kisner at five under and avoid being topped by Justin Thomas who is making a run at the lead?

Here's how Tiger's first two birdies of the day went down.

No. 1

Woods hit a perfect tee shot with an iron that landed in good position in the fairway. He then stuck his approach with a wedge to six feet. He walked the birdie putt in from there to move to one under for the tournament right away.

First Hole =



Tiger Woods moves to -1 after his opening hole #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/jjmlF8wzcN — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) July 19, 2018

No. 4

Woods moved two under on the round at No. 4 after hitting an iron down the right side. His approach left him with a 12-footer, which he sank to get within three shots of the lead.