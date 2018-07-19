Rory McIlroy responds to Butch Harmon critique: 'He doesn't know what's in my head'

Thursday, July 19, 2018

Rory McIlroy responded to criticism from Butch Harmon with a rebuke of Harmon's comments and a 69 in the first round of the British Open. Harmon said McIlroy looks like a "robot" when he is practicing his putting.

"He is one of the best players the game has ever seen," Harmon said on Sky Sports. "If he would just go back to being a kid and playing the way he won these championships and play your game, don't have any fear or robotic thoughts. Just play golf."

McIlroy was asked about Harmon after his opening round Thursday. 

"It’s easy to make comments when you don’t know what’s happening. I haven’t spoken to Butch in a long time. He doesn’t know what I’m working on in my swing. He doesn’t know what’s in my head," McIlroy said. "Definitely, I would say I'm on the opposite end of the spectrum than someone that's mechanical and someone that's — you know, it's easy to make comments when you don't know what's happening...it's easy to make comments and easy to speculate. But unless you actually know what's happening, I just really don't take any notice of it."

In March, McIlroy won the Arnold Palmer Invitational. But he missed the cut at the U.S. Open and lost steam in the last round of the Masters after a promising start.

Rory McIlroy had a few words for Butch Harmon.

