CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Likely no round will be more impressive than that of Jhonattan Vegas Thursday. While the Venezuelan golfer is at Carnoustie just like every other golfer, the way he arrived is rather incredible.

Vegas was set to fly to Scotland a week ago on July 12, but it was only that morning that he realized his visa to travel there was expiring that very day. An issue, sure, but he had a full week to resolve the issue. A quick visit to the UK Embassy should do the trick. But the visa was just the beginning of his bad luck.

Everything seems to be against me to get my visa and make @TheOpen. First, @UPS mechanical problem and passport is running late and second, weather thru NYC and flight is delay. Probably need to find another flight. — Jhonattan Vegas (@JhonattanVegas) July 17, 2018

Things weren’t looking good as of Tuesday afternoon. His passport had been held up and weather was worsening in New York, which was where he would be connecting. His 10:31 a.m. Thursday tee time loomed eerily in the distance.

Well, New York to Edinburgh to Carnoustie wasn't going to cut it. Vegas's clubs were checked baggage by now, but he needed to get his body to Carnoustie first and foremost, so he took a different route: Houston to Toronto to Glasgow to Carnoustie. He detailed it all for people to watch on his Instagram story.

Jhonattan Vegas has made it to Carnoustie, but it wasn't an easy road (or flight) to get here. Instagram.com/JhonattanVegas

Houston to Toronto to Glasgow to Carnoustie — just your typical Open travel itinerary. Instagram.com/JhonattanVegas

Vegas then hopped on a helicopter to Carnoustie, where he arrived in time to register around 9 a.m. To be expected, Vegas’s clubs didn’t make the trip in the same time as he did, so TaylorMade staffers were forced to quickly assemble a set that he could use.

We'll continue to monitor this story as Vegas begins his chase for the claret jug.