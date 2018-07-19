The beauty of Scotland lies in its never-ending supply of daylight and the many enchanting golf courses at one's disposal.

But no need remind Brandon Stone.

Stone won the Scottish Open last week to claim a spot in the British Open field, and he had a 8:36 a.m. local tee time on Thursday morning. He then continued his strong play by shooting a three-under 68 — two off the first-round lead — but he wasn't done with his day.

He traveled about 25 miles south and played a round at the most historic golf course in the world, St. Andrews' Old Course. And in true throwback fashion, he did it with hickory clubs.

Stone has a later tee time on Friday, so he'll have to hustle to get his 36 in.