"Baked out" and "fast and firm" will be the buzzwords of the week at the 147th British Open, where the fairways are plenty speedy.

A Scottish drought has made conditions so fast that Tiger Woods even said that the fairways are faster than the greens.

So Golf Channel decided to find out if Woods was right. A member of the groundscrew said the greens were Stimping at 10 on Wednesday; all that was left was testing the fairways. The maintenance crew said it tested the fairways on three to four different spots on the course and was getting about nine feet. When they tested the 11th fairway in the video below, they said the reading came up 9 1/2 to 9 3/4 — just barely slower than the greens.

It's going to be a fun and fast week. Check out the video below.