WATCH: Carnoustie's fairways are Stimping at 9.5 — almost faster than the greens

The fairways at Carnoustie are running fast for the British Open.
Golf Channel
By Josh Berhow
Wednesday, July 18, 2018

"Baked out" and "fast and firm" will be the buzzwords of the week at the 147th British Open, where the fairways are plenty speedy.

A Scottish drought has made conditions so fast that Tiger Woods even said that the fairways are faster than the greens.

So Golf Channel decided to find out if Woods was right. A member of the groundscrew said the greens were Stimping at 10 on Wednesday; all that was left was testing the fairways. The maintenance crew said it tested the fairways on three to four different spots on the course and was getting about nine feet. When they tested the 11th fairway in the video below, they said the reading came up 9 1/2 to 9 3/4 — just barely slower than the greens.

It's going to be a fun and fast week. Check out the video below.

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN