Phil Mickelson ironically putts in front of rules sign at British Open and the internet loves it

By Josh Berhow
Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Phil Mickelson got some practice in at the British Open on Wednesday, and a timely background image perfectly summed up his crazy couple of months.

"Think you know the Rules?" the video board read, shown in the tweet below, and it's starting to make waves in the Twittersphere.

Mickelson, of course, stole the headlines at the U.S. Open when he putted a moving ball. In his next start, at the Greenbrier, he even committed another two-shot penalty for a different violation.

"I'll probably hear about this for some time, fortunately I can take it," Mickelson said days after the U.S. Open. "I hope at some point we'll all be able to laugh at it."

Is Wednesday's case a use of dry British humor or simply a coincidence? You be the judge.

