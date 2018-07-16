The British Open is upon us, and so is another GOLF.com major pool.

As the pros roll into Carnoustie, are you team Tiger or pro-Phil? Do you like Justin Thomas or Jordan Spieth? Will Carnoustie once again be Car-nasty?

Correct answers to those questions could help you win a custom set of Wilson Staff FG Tour Raw V6 Irons.

Entering is simple. Just fill out the form in the link below — it takes less than a minute! The entrant who answers the questions correctly, from start to finish, will win. The V6s are the same clubs that Padraig Harrington will be gaming as he looks to defend his Carnoustie Open title from 2007.

Click here to fill out your entry.

Check out the terms and conditions here.

Good luck!