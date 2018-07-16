Adam Scott brings caddie Fanny Sunesson out of retirement for week at Carnoustie

It's been a bit of an off year for Aussie Adam Scott, who has recorded only one top ten finish on the PGA Tour thus far this season, but the 2013 Masters champion has had several close calls at the British Open over the years, and pulling a veteran caddie out of retirement for the week may be just the boost his game needs.

According to the Australian Associated Press, Scott has tapped legendary Swedish caddie Fanny Sunesson to carry his bag at Carnoustie, having recently parted with former bagman David Clark.

Adam Scott has had five top ten finishes in the British Open since 2006. Warren Little/Getty

Sunesson's career was highlighted by her stint with Nick Faldo in the 1990s — a time period in which he won four of his six major titles. Sunesson was the first female caddie to win a major championship.

Before a back injury forced her into retirement in 2012, Sunesson also carried for Henrik Stenson. She has been working as a golf and mental coach in the interim.

Scott, meanwhile, has had five top ten finishes in the British Open since 2006. He finished T22 last year at Royal Birkdale.