Tiger Woods for the first time spoke publicly about the blockbuster made-for-TV match play event pitting him vs. Phil Mickelson with a $10 million payday on the line.

GOLF.com first reported this story on July 6, with Mickelson saying negotiations couldn't be completed in time for a desired July 3 date. Woods's camp declined to comment for the story, but the 14-time major champ addressed the subject with a group of reporters on Sunday at Carnoustie, where he'll play in the British Open for the first time in three years.

"We are still working on it," Woods said. "It's not there yet, but certainly we are working on it and trying to make it happen."

Woods was also told that Patrick Reed said Woods and Mickelson should use their own money for the event.

"Well, of course that's what he would like to see," Woods said, smiling. "I would like to see him put up that money."

Mickelson, speaking to GOLF.com in the initial story, said the $10 million would make anyone uncomfortable.

"It's a ridiculous amount of money," he said. "No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone."