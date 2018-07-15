The conditions are so fast and firm in Scotland that drives are traveling and rolling a mile, and Rickie Fowler took advantage.

Teeing off on the downhill and downwind par-4 10th, Fowler smashed a 458-yard drive during the third round of the Scottish Open on Saturday at Gullane Golf Club, a drive that rolled out so far that spectators trying to cross the fairway — usually same from harm — had to scramble out of the way.

Fowler's ball finished 34 yards out and was pin high left of the green. He shot 68 on Saturday and closed with another 68 on Sunday (which was capped with a 427-yard drive on the 18th). You can check out Saturday's drive below.