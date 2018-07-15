Michael Kim grabs commanding lead at John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. — Michael Kim spent his 25th birthday moving within 18 holes of his first PGA Tour victory.

Kim took a five-shot lead Saturday at the John Deere Classic in a third round delayed twice for a total of roughly four hours because of bad weather and concerns over lightning.

Kim, who has just one top-10 finish in 84 career PGA Tour starts, shot a 7-under 64 — closing with four straight birdies — for a three-day total of 22-under 191.

Bronson Burgoon (66) was 17 under and Australian Matt Jones (66) was 16 under. But if Kim plays as well on Sunday as he did while celebrating his birthday, the former Cal star will likely cruise to victory.

"Coming into the day I told myself, 'It's your birthday. Try and have as stress-free a day as possible.' I'm very satisfied with the score I shot," Kim said.

Harold Varner III (66) was alone in fourth at 15 under. Andres Romero of Argentina was 14 under after shooting 64, as was Sam Ryder (67).

Tyler Duncan had the day's best round with a 63.