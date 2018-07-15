The John Deere Classic winner takes home $1.044 million out of the $5.8 million total purse. The 2017 champion, Bryson DeChambeau, won $1.008 million.

Below is the payout breakdown for the top 50.

1. $1.044 million

2. $626,400

3. $394,400

4. $278,400

5. $232,000

6. $208,800

7. $194,300

8. $179,800

9. $168,200

10. $156,600

11. $145,000

12. $133,400

13. $121,800

14. $110,200

15. $104,400

16. $98,600

17. $92,800

18. $87,000

19. $81,200

20. $75,400

21. $69,600

22. $64,960

23. $60,320

24. $55,680

25. $51,040

26. $46,400

27. $44,660

28. $42,920

29. $41,180

30. $39,440

31. $37,700

32. $35,960

33. $34,220

34. $32,770

35. $31,320

36. $29,870

37. $28,420

38. $27,260

39. $26,100

40. $24,940

41. $23,780

42. $22,620

43. $21,460

44. $20,300

45. $19,140

46. $17,980

47. $16,820

48. $15,892

49. $15,080

50. $14,616