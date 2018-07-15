The John Deere Classic winner takes home $1.044 million out of the $5.8 million total purse. The 2017 champion, Bryson DeChambeau, won $1.008 million.
Below is the payout breakdown for the top 50.
1. $1.044 million
2. $626,400
3. $394,400
4. $278,400
5. $232,000
6. $208,800
7. $194,300
8. $179,800
9. $168,200
10. $156,600
11. $145,000
12. $133,400
13. $121,800
14. $110,200
15. $104,400
16. $98,600
17. $92,800
18. $87,000
19. $81,200
20. $75,400
21. $69,600
22. $64,960
23. $60,320
24. $55,680
25. $51,040
26. $46,400
27. $44,660
28. $42,920
29. $41,180
30. $39,440
31. $37,700
32. $35,960
33. $34,220
34. $32,770
35. $31,320
36. $29,870
37. $28,420
38. $27,260
39. $26,100
40. $24,940
41. $23,780
42. $22,620
43. $21,460
44. $20,300
45. $19,140
46. $17,980
47. $16,820
48. $15,892
49. $15,080
50. $14,616