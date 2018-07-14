David Hearn questioned, cleared of possible anchored putting violation at John Deere

How To Survive The Anchoring Ban
By Jeff Ritter
Saturday, July 14, 2018

David Hearn rocketed up the leaderboard on Friday at the John Deere Classic. Afterward, he had to defend his putting style.

According to a report from Golf Channel's Chantel McCabe, Hearn, who anchored his putter before the stroke was banned on Jan. 1, 2016, was approached by officials after shooting a seven-under 64 in the second round.

 

 

Hearn certainly comes close to resting the butt end of his putter against his sternum (see below), but upon further examination, he was cleared.

"Yeah, I guess I'm putting too well. No, honestly, it's to be expected," Hearn told reporters afterward. "There is a lot of opinions out there about the anchoring rules and whatnot. They were asking me about the way that I'm doing it, and I can say with certainty that I'm not anchoring the putter."

Hearn, 39, will chase his first career PGA Tour victory this weekend.

