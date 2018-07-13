Michael Kim leads weather-suspended John Deere Classic

By AP NEWS
Friday, July 13, 2018

SILVIS, Illinois — Michael Kim took a four-shot lead Friday at the John Deere Classic in the Quad Cities, which was suspended twice because of weather concerns.

Kim, who is winless in 84 career PGA Tour starts, was 16 under through 35 holes, with the second round to be completed Saturday morning.

Kim birdied eight of his first 14 holes without a bogey to race past first-round leader Steve Wheatcroft, who shot 68. Wheatcroft was 12 under along with David Hearn (64) and Johnson Wagner (66).

Francesco Molinari, who won the Quicken Loans National two weeks ago, was 11 under along with Matt Jones and Bronson Burgoon, who made two eagles on Friday and was 8 under for the round with three holes to play.

Michael Kim has one top-ten finish in his PGA Tour career thus far, but no victories.

Stacy Revere/Getty

