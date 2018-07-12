What TV channel is the British Open on?

The 2018 British Open at Carnoustie is played Thursday through Sunday, July 19 to July 22. Viewers can tune in to Golf Channel and NBC for live coverage.

On Thursday and Friday between 1:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET, the British Open can be seen on Golf Channel.

On Saturday, the British Open can be seen on Golf Channel from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET, and on NBC from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Sunday, Golf Channel has the coverage from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET, and NBC will take over from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET.