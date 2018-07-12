JoAnne Carner shoots her age — 79! — in first round of U.S. Senior Women's Open

By Jessica Marksbury
Thursday, July 12, 2018

With an illustrious 43 LPGA victories under her belt, there are few things the legendary JoAnne Carner has yet to accomplish when it comes to her golf career.

Now, she can check off that pesky "shoot your age in a major championship round" off of her list, too.

The 79-year-old Carner had an inauspicious start at the inaugural Senior Women's Open at Chicago Golf Club on Thursday, carding five bogeys and a triple in her first nine holes. But things changed for the better after the turn, when she made three birdies on the back nine — including one on the par-5 18th — to neutralize two bogeys on Nos. 11 and 13.

Add it all together and you get 79 — a remarkable acheivement in just about anyone's mind. But not JoAnne Carner's.

"I just hit some atrocious shots," Carner told Golfweek after the round. "Like golf 101. Really, I can shoot this course under par."

Carner currently trails leader Elaine Crosby (-3) by nine shots.

 

More Tour & News

