'Gutted' and 'heartbroken': English golfers react to World Cup loss

Yesterday, some of golf's top names joined their countrymen and women in watching England take on Croatia in the World Cup semifinals. Rest assured, they were not pleased with the result. More than one used the word "gutted" to describe their feelings after England's World Cup dreams were snuffed out in a 2-1 loss to Croatia.

Gutted, heartbroken, down beat, fed up, sick to the stomach. We’re all feeling it. But we WILL win a World Cup with this team and Coach! Pride restored for our nation! Be gutted tonight but realise how amazing our team of players have done!! Thanks for the memories England!! — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) July 11, 2018

Gutted, but thank you to the @England team, and manager, for giving us this beautiful World Cup run. #England #ThreeLions #WorldCup — Justin Rose (@JustinRose99) July 11, 2018

Such a shame for it to end like that but what a World Cup!! Great to see a young England team achieve what they have! The future is bright for sure! @England #WorldCup — Matt Fitzpatrick (@MattFitz94) July 11, 2018

That’s a real shame.. Dream start and played so well. It’s been amazing watching and feeling a nation who has been buzzing game after game. Hold your heads high lads. @England — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) July 11, 2018

You’ve done us proud @England - the future is bright #WorldCupRussia2018 — Luke Donald (@LukeDonald) July 11, 2018