Bryson DeChambeau WDs from John Deere with shoulder injury

4:24 | Tour & News
By Jessica Marksbury
Thursday, July 12, 2018

Bryson DeChambeau's John Deere title defense ended after only 15 holes on Thursday, when he was forced to withdraw with a shoulder injury.

DeChambeau received treatment on his right shoulder and then spoke with Golf Channel's Chantel McCabe.

"They said there was some instability in the joint," DeChambeau said. "On 2, I hit the shot out of the rough on the right, and I just didn't feel right after that. I probably overloaded the muscle, my [deltoid], and that's something I gotta work on in the future, to get a little stronger so that stuff doesn't happen."

"I've just got to take care of my body a little better," DeChambeau concluded.

As for his Open Championship prospects, DeChambeau is unsure at this point.

"If I can get three or four days of good rest in, when I get there Monday night, I'll evaluate it and see how I feel," he said. "Hopefully by next week, I'll be ready to go."

You can watch DeChambeau's interview in its entirety below.

