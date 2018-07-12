British Open TV schedule: How to watch

Who should be the favorite at Carnoustie?
Two majors down, two to go. Who should be the favorite going into the Open Championship?
By GOLF WIRE
Thursday, July 12, 2018

Carnoustie is once again playing host to the British Open, and the 2018 edition is sure to deliver as much drama as proud editions in years past. Here's everything you need to know about where and how to watch the 147th playing of the Open. Be sure to follow along with GOLF.com's coverage all week long to accompany the televised coverage.

TV Schedule (All times ET)

Monday, July 16

9-11 a.m., 7-9 p.m. Golf Central Live From The Open (Golf Channel)

Tuesday, July 17

6-10 a.m., 12-2 p.m. Golf Central Live From The Open (Golf Channel)

Wednesday, July 18

6-10 a.m., 12-2 p.m. Golf Central Live From The Open (Golf Channel)

12-1:30 a.m. Midnight Drive (Golf Channel)

Thursday, July 19

1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Friday, July 20

1:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday, July 21

4:30-7 a.m. (Golf Channel)

7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, July 22

4:30-7 a.m. (Golf Channel)

7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Streaming

A number of streaming options will also be available, including featured pairings, featured holes, and a "Spotlight" stream that will include highlights and expert commentary. That tournament coverage will also be available via Golf Channel Digital and the Golf Channel app.

