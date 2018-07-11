Who won the 2017 British Open?

In the dramatic conclusion to the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale, Jordan Spieth triumphed over Matt Kuchar, taking home his third major trophy and bragging rights as one of the world's gutsiest players.

The back nine at Birkdale was a rollercoaster for Spieth and anyone cheering him on. Spieth began the final round with a three-shot lead, but that had evaporated by the time he reached the halfway point of the round. Spieth's 29-minute bogey on 13 became the stuff of legend, and he followed that insane performance with three birdies and an eagle to grasp the claret jug for the first time.

When all was said and done, Spieth had become the second player ever (the first was Jack Nicklaus) to win three different majors before the age of 24.