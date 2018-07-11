Thinking about wagering on the potential Tiger Woods versus Phil Mickelson showdown, in which two titans of the sport would battle it out for a $10 million prize? Odds on who will win, which course will host, when the match might occur and more are now available.
Odds to Win the $10 Million Tiger-Phil Match:
Tiger Woods 2/3
Phil Mickelson 3/2
Will the $10 Million Tiger-Phil Match Happen:
Yes 1/2
Total hole spread:
Tiger -1.5 holes
When will the match take place:
August: 12/1
September: 8/1
October: 5/2
November: 7/3
December: 5/1
2019: 16/1
Which broadcast network will air the event?
ABC/ESPN 4/3
NBC/GOLF CHANNEL 3/1
CBS 4/1
FOX/FS1 19/1
Pay-per-view 24/1
Netflix 99/1
Amazon 149/1
Yahoo 149/1
Youtube 199/1
Field 199/1
Tiger's shirt color:
Red 3/1
White 3/1
Black 4/1
Field 7/3
Phil's shirt color:
White 5/3
Black 5/2
Blue 4/1
Field 6/1
Odds of a hole-in-one by either player:
399/1
Odds a penalty stroke is assessed to either player:
25/1
Odds of being selected to play in the "Undercard" of Tiger-Phil:
Rory McIlroy: 4/1
Patrick Reed: 4/1
Dustin Johnson: 7/1
Rickie Fowler: 9/1
Jordan Spieth: 12/1
Sergio Garcia: 15/1
Brooks Koepka: 15/1
Michelle Wie: 24/1
John Daly: 24/1
Tony Romo: 39/1
Lexi Thompson: 39/1
Bill Murray: 49/1
John Smoltz: 49/1
Greg Norman: 59/1
Justin Timberlake: 74/1
Steph Curry: 99/1
Charles Barkley: 99/1
Aaron Rodgers: 124/1