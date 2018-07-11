Thinking about wagering on the potential Tiger Woods versus Phil Mickelson showdown, in which two titans of the sport would battle it out for a $10 million prize? Odds on who will win, which course will host, when the match might occur and more are now available.

Odds to Win the $10 Million Tiger-Phil Match:

Tiger Woods 2/3

Phil Mickelson 3/2

Will the $10 Million Tiger-Phil Match Happen:

Yes 1/2

Total hole spread:

Tiger -1.5 holes

When will the match take place:

August: 12/1

September: 8/1

October: 5/2

November: 7/3

December: 5/1

2019: 16/1

Which broadcast network will air the event?

ABC/ESPN 4/3

NBC/GOLF CHANNEL 3/1

CBS 4/1

FOX/FS1 19/1

Pay-per-view 24/1

Netflix 99/1

Amazon 149/1

Yahoo 149/1

Youtube 199/1

Field 199/1

Tiger's shirt color:

Red 3/1

White 3/1

Black 4/1

Field 7/3

Phil's shirt color:

White 5/3

Black 5/2

Blue 4/1

Field 6/1

Odds of a hole-in-one by either player:

399/1

Odds a penalty stroke is assessed to either player:

25/1

Odds of being selected to play in the "Undercard" of Tiger-Phil:

Rory McIlroy: 4/1

Patrick Reed: 4/1

Dustin Johnson: 7/1

Rickie Fowler: 9/1

Jordan Spieth: 12/1

Sergio Garcia: 15/1

Brooks Koepka: 15/1

Michelle Wie: 24/1

John Daly: 24/1

Tony Romo: 39/1

Lexi Thompson: 39/1

Bill Murray: 49/1

John Smoltz: 49/1

Greg Norman: 59/1

Justin Timberlake: 74/1

Steph Curry: 99/1

Charles Barkley: 99/1

Aaron Rodgers: 124/1

