Tiger and Phil's $10 Million Matchup
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are working on putting together a $10 million, winner-take-all match-play event.
By Kiley Bense
Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Thinking about wagering on the potential Tiger Woods versus Phil Mickelson showdown, in which two titans of the sport would battle it out for a $10 million prize? Odds on who will win, which course will host, when the match might occur and more are now available. 

Odds to Win the $10 Million Tiger-Phil Match:

Tiger Woods 2/3

Phil Mickelson 3/2

Will the $10 Million Tiger-Phil Match Happen:

Yes 1/2

Total hole spread:

Tiger -1.5 holes

When will the match take place:

August: 12/1

September: 8/1

October: 5/2

November: 7/3

December: 5/1

2019: 16/1

Which broadcast network will air the event?

ABC/ESPN 4/3

NBC/GOLF CHANNEL 3/1

CBS 4/1

FOX/FS1 19/1

Pay-per-view 24/1

Netflix 99/1

Amazon 149/1

Yahoo 149/1

Youtube 199/1

Field 199/1

Tiger's shirt color:

Red 3/1

White 3/1

Black 4/1

Field 7/3

Phil's shirt color:

White 5/3

Black 5/2

Blue 4/1

Field 6/1

Odds of a hole-in-one by either player:

399/1

Odds a penalty stroke is assessed to either player:

25/1

Odds of being selected to play in the "Undercard" of Tiger-Phil:

Rory McIlroy: 4/1

Patrick Reed: 4/1

Dustin Johnson: 7/1

Rickie Fowler: 9/1

Jordan Spieth: 12/1

Sergio Garcia: 15/1

Brooks Koepka: 15/1

Michelle Wie: 24/1

John Daly: 24/1

Tony Romo: 39/1

Lexi Thompson: 39/1

Bill Murray: 49/1

John Smoltz: 49/1

Greg Norman: 59/1

Justin Timberlake: 74/1

Steph Curry: 99/1

Charles Barkley: 99/1

Aaron Rodgers: 124/1

Check out a full list here.

Will they or won't they? The golf world is prepared to bet big on a potentially explosive Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson match.

Getty Images

More Tour & News

