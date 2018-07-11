This week, in the lead-up to the British Open at Carnoustie, some players will head to Illinois to compete at the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic, while another crowd will battle it out at the European Tour's Scottish Open at Gullane Golf Club. See below for notable tee times, TV schedule, and purses for both tournaments.

2018 JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau returns to the John Deere after the USGA ruled last week that his use of a compass was a violation of the rules of golf. Joining him in the field are Francesco Molinari, Zach Johnson, Davis Love III and the Chilean teenage phenom Joaquin Niemann. There is one qualifying spot to the British Open available in this tournament, to the leading player from the top five who is not already exempt into the tournament.

What: John Deere Classic

Where: TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.; Yardage: 7,268; Par: 71

When: Thursday-Sunday, July 12-15

Purse: $5.8 million, $1.044 million winner's share

Defending champion: Bryson DeChambeau

TV SCHEDULE (ET)

Thursday: Golf Channel, 4-7 p.m.

Friday: Golf Channel, 4-7 p.m.

Saturday: Golf Channel, 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS Sports, 3-6 p.m.

Sunday: Golf Channel, 1-2:45 p.m.; CBS Sports, 3-6 p.m.

STREAMING SCHEDULE (ET)

Thursday: PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Friday: PGA Tour Live, 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Saturday: PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Sunday: PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.- 6 p.m.

NOTABLE THURSDAY TEE TIMES (ET) (Complete times here)

Joaquin Niemann: 7:30 a.m.

Wesley Bryan: 8 a.m.

Steve Stricker: 8 a.m.

Zach Johnson: 8 a.m.

Danny Lee: 12:40 p.m.

Sam Saunders: 12:40 p.m.

Francesco Molinari: 1 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau: 1:10 p.m.

Davis Love III: 1:10 p.m.

Rickie Fowler will play in the 2018 Scottish Open this week at Gullane Golf Club. He's pictured here during the event's pro-am event. Getty Images

2018 ABERDEEN STANDARD INVESTMENTS SCOTTISH OPEN

The Scottish Open often features big names because of its location and placement on the schedule just one week before the British Open, and this time is no exception, with Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose, Ian Poulter and Patrick Reed all scheduled to make an appearance. The tournament gives players a good chance to prepare for the showdown at Carnoustie and, for Americans, an opportunity to get used to the time difference and conditions in Scotland. Carnoustie is about a two-hour drive from Gullane Golf Club, where the Scottish Open is held.

What: Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

Where: Gullane Golf Club in Gullane, Scotland; Yardage: 7,133; Par: 70

When: Thursday-Sunday, July 12-15

Purse: $6.85 million

Defending champion: Rafa Cabrera-Bello

TV SCHEDULE (ET)

Thursday: Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Friday: Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Saturday: Golf Channel, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Sunday: Golf Channel, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

NOTABLE THURSDAY TEE TIMES (LOCAL TIME) (Complete times here)

Phil Mickelson: 8:50 a.m.

Padraig Harrington: 8:50 a.m.

Justin Rose: 9 a.m.

Rickie Fowler: 9 a.m.

Hideki Matsuyama: 9 a.m.

Graeme McDowell: 9:20 a.m.

Danny Willett: 1 p.m.

Martin Kaymer: 1 p.m.

Thomas Pieters: 1 p.m.

Darren Clarke: 1:10 p.m.

Matt Kuchar: 1:20 p.m.

Lee Westwood: 1:20 p.m.

Louis Oosthuizen: 1:30 p.m.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello: 1:30 p.m.

Ian Poulter: 1:40 p.m.

Patrick Reed: 1:40 p.m.

Ernie Els: 1:50 p.m.