WATCH: This may be the craziest golf swing we've seen yet

Famous American writer John Updike once wrote that the golf swing is "like a suitcase into which we are trying to pack one too many things."

Roy McAvoy said in Tin Cup, "I tend to think of the golf swing as a poem."

Payne Stewart astutely noted that "a bad attitude is worse than a bad swing."

I turn to quotes here because the below swing has left me nearly speechless. It's an overpacked suitcase and a poem and a seemingly fantastic attitude all wrapped into one. It's less on-plane and more on-helicopter. And it's all to the perfect accompaniment: "T.N.T." from AC/DC. You, too, could garner some swing tips from the lyrics of this rock anthem. "T.N.T., I'm a power load/T.N.T., watch me explode!"

But enough words. Let's let the next great American golf swing speak for itself!