The worst British Open collapses of all time

You don't have to be a fan of foreign films to know that the French have a flair for the dramatic. Nineteen years ago, in a scene that seemed part comedy, part tragedy, part farce, Jean Van de Velde came to the 18th hole on Sunday at Carnoustie with a three-stroke lead in the 1999 Open Championship, only to card an absurdist triple-bogey with shots that went everywhere but where he wanted them to. It was a singular performance.

But Van de Velde, the Master of Disaster when it comes to this list, is far from the only entry of agonizing and historic Open catastrophes. He has plenty of company.

ADAM SCOTT

Year: 2012

Venue: Royal Lytham

Great Scott? More like a sub-par Aussie, who had a four-shot lead with four to play but went on to make four bogeys in four different fashions. Let us count the ways: The first resulted from an errant approach into a green-side bunker; the second from a three-putt; the third from a six-iron into the fescue; the fourth from a 3-wood into a fairway bunker. Meanwhile, up ahead, Ernie Els was banking birdies. On the 18th hole, Scott faced a 7-footer to force a playoff, but his putt strayed left. His body sagged. "Wow!" Scott mouthed. You can say that again.

Adam Scott couldn't get his putt to fall on the 72nd hole. Christer Hoglund/www.visionsingolf.com

DUSTIN JOHNSON

Year: 2011

Venue: Royal St. George's

Prior to his breakthrough U.S. Open win in 2016, DJ left a trail of major-championship mishaps. Some were blowups (Pebble Beach, 2010), others brain cramps (Chambers Bay, 2015), still others were bizarre at best (see: grounded club in a "bunker" at Whistling Straits, 2010). Compared to such calamities, this one was mild: a coulda-shoulda. Coulda because Johnson, playing in the final pairing with Darren Clarke, had just birdied two of four holes to get within two shots of Clarke's lead. Shoulda because DJ was now standing on the tee box of the par-5 14th, a hole ripe for the taking. "I probably should have hit 3-wood," Johnson would say. What he hit was 3-iron, a conservative play that sailed right wildly and out of bounds. Clarke coasted to the win.

TOM WATSON

Year: 2009

Venue: Turnberry

We know. Finding fault in the heroic feat of a 59-year-old qualifies as elder abuse. But facts are facts. Watson, a five-time Open Championship winner, was standing in the fairway of 18 on Sunday, needing only par to net another Open title. No doubt he got unlucky with his approach shot, a flagstick-tracking 8-iron that landed hard and bounded beyond the green. But his chip from there was middling, and the par attempt that followed was a planet-shattering yank. On to a playoff, where Watson fell meekly. "It tears at your gut," he said afterwards.

THOMAS BJORN

Year: 2003

Venue: Royal St. George's

On a windy final day when the course looked to be the only winner, victory went to underdog Ben Curtis—and ignominy to the Great Dane. It unraveled for Bjorn on the back nine, where he held a three-stroke lead with four to play. A bogey on 15 was followed by a tee shot on the par-3 16th that looked money in the air but skittered into a greenside bunker. From there, it took Bjorn three tries to escape, the first two carbon copies that found the putting surface but rolled back to his feet. Even with that double-bogey, he was tied for the lead, but a bogey on the next made it all but official: Claret Jug for Curtis, crow for Bjorn.

Bjorn couldn't escape this bunker, and the claret jug slipped away. Getty Images

DOUG SANDERS

Year: 1970

Venue: St. Andrews

Nicknamed the "the peacock of the fairways," for his sartorial splendor, Sanders strutted through his final round in a pink and coral ensemble that would have earned approval from Heidi Klum. And yet his plumage is not what we remember. What stands out is the painful scene on the 18th green, where Sanders arrived needing a two-putt from above the cup to win. After feathering his first try to within three feet, Sanders took his time surveying the clincher, then delayed further by breaking his routine to brush debris from his line. "Back away, back away," a spectating Ben Hogan is said to have muttered. Sanders didn't. The rest is harrowing history. Sanders missed right, then lost to Jack Nicklaus by a shot in an 18-hole playoff the next day.