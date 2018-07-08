Kevin Na ended a lengthy winless drought and picked up the second victory of his PGA Tour career on Sunday, winning A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

Na, whose only other win on Tour came in 2011, closed with a six-under 64 to finish 19 under for the week.

He birdied five of the last six holes on the front nine to make the turn in five-under 29 and grab the outright lead. He started the day one back of 54-hole leaders Harold Varner III and Kelly Kraft.

The 34-year-old Na, despite having just two victories to his name, has now totaled over $27 million in career earnings, good for 40th all time.