Sunday, July 08, 2018

Kevin Na went nearly seven years between his first and second career PGA Tour victories, the latter coming on Sunday at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

Na closed with a 64 to win by five, and afterward he spoke with CBS reporter Amanda Balionis.

"I'm always up there," said Na, who has 65 career top-10 finishes. "I have been close so many times. Failed so many times."

At the end of the interview Na asked if he could say something to Korean fans, and that's when he got emotional — and perhaps when the victory really sunk in. You can watch the interview below.

