The winner of this week's A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier cashes in a check worth $1.314 million. The total purse for the tournament, which is held at The Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., is $7.3 million.
Xander Schauffele won the tournament last year at 14 under, and his winner's check was $1.278 million. The top 50 payout for this year is below.
1. $1.314 million
2. $788,400
3. $496,400
4. $350,400
5. $292,000
6. $262,800
7. $244,550
8. $226,300
9. $211,700
10. $197,100
11. $182,500
12. $167,900
13. $153,300
14. $138,700
15. $131,400
16. $124,100
17. $116,800
18. $109,500
19. $102,200
20. $94,900
21. $87,600
22. $81,760
23. $75,920
24. $70,080
25. $64,240
26. $58,400
27. $56,210
28. $54,020
29. $51,830
30. $49,640
31. $47,450
32. $45,260
33. $43,070
34. $41,245
35. $39,420
36. $37,595
37. $35,770
38. $34,310
39. $32,850
40. $31,390
41. $29,930
42. $28,470
43. $27,010
44. $25,550
45. $24,090
46. $22,630
47. $21,170
48. $20,002
49. $18,980
50. $18,396