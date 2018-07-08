The winner of this week's A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier cashes in a check worth $1.314 million. The total purse for the tournament, which is held at The Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., is $7.3 million.

Xander Schauffele won the tournament last year at 14 under, and his winner's check was $1.278 million. The top 50 payout for this year is below.

1. $1.314 million

2. $788,400

3. $496,400

4. $350,400

5. $292,000

6. $262,800

7. $244,550

8. $226,300

9. $211,700

10. $197,100

11. $182,500

12. $167,900

13. $153,300

14. $138,700

15. $131,400

16. $124,100

17. $116,800

18. $109,500

19. $102,200

20. $94,900

21. $87,600

22. $81,760

23. $75,920

24. $70,080

25. $64,240

26. $58,400

27. $56,210

28. $54,020

29. $51,830

30. $49,640

31. $47,450

32. $45,260

33. $43,070

34. $41,245

35. $39,420

36. $37,595

37. $35,770

38. $34,310

39. $32,850

40. $31,390

41. $29,930

42. $28,470

43. $27,010

44. $25,550

45. $24,090

46. $22,630

47. $21,170

48. $20,002

49. $18,980

50. $18,396