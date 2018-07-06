When GOLF's own Alan Shipnuck broke the news early Friday morning of a Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson showdown in the works, it didn't take long for the report to set the internet ablaze. The match would mean a meeting of their generation's two greatest players for unprecedented stakes before a massive audience.
Most people were, naturally, excited.
Just read that Tiger and Phil will be playing, not just one match, but “multiple exhibitions around the world” pic.twitter.com/eFW6Wxxa56— Phil Mickelson’s Thumb (@phils_thumb) July 6, 2018
10 meeeeellion dollars https://t.co/AkRfLwPTAe— Alan Bastable (@alan_bastable) July 6, 2018
Wallet is open if they’re mic’d and uncensored.— FlagHi Golf App (@FlagHiApp) July 6, 2018
they could play for applebee's gift cards and i'd watch— Rob Mixer (@RobMixer) July 6, 2018
@Eddyt8 $10M...ok then pic.twitter.com/gQO8d4s4uw— Dennis Hay (@DHay2349) July 6, 2018
Plenty had jokes...
Tiger better make sure that Phil isn’t trying to bend the rules or something pic.twitter.com/DLV6k8bO9i— Michael (@IceyMike_12) July 6, 2018
Phil, one down through 1:— TurtleTakes (@TurtleTakes) July 6, 2018
“Press”
Prolly… pic.twitter.com/ysD1axkBdH— Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) July 6, 2018
There were some Tiger fans in the mix, of course:
#PrayForPhil https://t.co/RKKL9qIivu— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 6, 2018
Years of tiger struggling have all been just to hustle Phil out of 10 million.— Provolione (@justinchigs) July 6, 2018
The GOAT is winning this.— 3ryanCarroll (@BcBeanney) July 6, 2018
@TigerWoods gonna take Phil and that long sleeve button up to the cleaners. #easy$ @GolfChannel— Brodie (@CaptainKirk_7) July 6, 2018
While others were stumping for Phil.
Need Phil to be mic'ed up when he inevitably says "double or nothing?" after losing the match on the 17th hole and seeks redemption on 18. https://t.co/FtGHahIEUX— Tim Reilly (@LifeOfaReilly) July 6, 2018
As for the naysayers?
Negative Fred not impressed pic.twitter.com/P2UNk5LHPw— Josh Berhow (@Josh_Berhow) July 6, 2018
Maybe they won't be allowed to watch.
Anybody saying, "The Tiger vs Phil match would've been cool 10 years ago" isn't allowed to watch the match when it happens. I'm writing down names.— Trent (@BarstoolTrent) July 6, 2018