When GOLF's own Alan Shipnuck broke the news early Friday morning of a Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson showdown in the works, it didn't take long for the report to set the internet ablaze. The match would mean a meeting of their generation's two greatest players for unprecedented stakes before a massive audience.

Most people were, naturally, excited.

Just read that Tiger and Phil will be playing, not just one match, but “multiple exhibitions around the world” pic.twitter.com/eFW6Wxxa56 — Phil Mickelson’s Thumb (@phils_thumb) July 6, 2018

10 meeeeellion dollars https://t.co/AkRfLwPTAe — Alan Bastable (@alan_bastable) July 6, 2018

Wallet is open if they’re mic’d and uncensored. — FlagHi Golf App (@FlagHiApp) July 6, 2018

they could play for applebee's gift cards and i'd watch — Rob Mixer (@RobMixer) July 6, 2018

Plenty had jokes...

Tiger better make sure that Phil isn’t trying to bend the rules or something pic.twitter.com/DLV6k8bO9i — Michael (@IceyMike_12) July 6, 2018

Phil, one down through 1:



“Press” — TurtleTakes (@TurtleTakes) July 6, 2018

There were some Tiger fans in the mix, of course:

Years of tiger struggling have all been just to hustle Phil out of 10 million. — Provolione (@justinchigs) July 6, 2018

The GOAT is winning this. — 3ryanCarroll (@BcBeanney) July 6, 2018

@TigerWoods gonna take Phil and that long sleeve button up to the cleaners. #easy$ @GolfChannel — Brodie (@CaptainKirk_7) July 6, 2018

While others were stumping for Phil.

Need Phil to be mic'ed up when he inevitably says "double or nothing?" after losing the match on the 17th hole and seeks redemption on 18. https://t.co/FtGHahIEUX — Tim Reilly (@LifeOfaReilly) July 6, 2018

As for the naysayers?

Negative Fred not impressed pic.twitter.com/P2UNk5LHPw — Josh Berhow (@Josh_Berhow) July 6, 2018

Maybe they won't be allowed to watch.