By GOLF WIRE
Friday, July 06, 2018

When GOLF's own Alan Shipnuck broke the news early Friday morning of a Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson showdown in the works, it didn't take long for the report to set the internet ablaze. The match would mean a meeting of their generation's two greatest players for unprecedented stakes before a massive audience.

Most people were, naturally, excited.

Plenty had jokes...

There were some Tiger fans in the mix, of course:

While others were stumping for Phil.

As for the naysayers?

Maybe they won't be allowed to watch.

