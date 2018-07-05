'It doesn’t keep me up at night': Rory McIlroy says the hunt to win another major doesn't weigh on him

McIlroy can't answer bell in showdown with Reed on final round at Augusta
Rory McIlroy had a shot to take down leader Patrick Reed on Sunday, but while Reed remained steady throughout, McIlroy fired a 74 and faded.
By Kiley Bense
Thursday, July 05, 2018

In an interview ahead of the Irish Open at Ballyliffin, Rory McIlroy spoke about his expectations for his career and what's changed in his life since he got married.

"It’s still my career, and I still want to make the most of it and I still feel like I have a lot of time to make my mark on golf, but at the same time it doesn’t keep me up at night thinking, if I never won another major, I can’t live with myself," McIlroy said, explaining that his perspective on his life had shifted as he's gotten older. "There are other things in my life that are more important than golf."

McIlroy did say he felt he would not have "fulfilled my potential" if he didn't win any other majors. But he added the caveat that winning another wouldn't change his life in any way.

McIlroy said that his goal this year was not to "win majors," but "just to give myself a chance and to put myself in positions to see how I fare." McIlroy finished T5 at the Masters in April, though hopes on Saturday that this could be the year he clinched his missing major were dashed with a 74 on Sunday. He missed the cut at the U.S. Open. 

Rory McIlroy in action during the pro am ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club on July 4, 2018 in Ballyliffin, Ireland.

Getty Images

