In an interview ahead of the Irish Open at Ballyliffin, Rory McIlroy spoke about his expectations for his career and what's changed in his life since he got married.

"It’s still my career, and I still want to make the most of it and I still feel like I have a lot of time to make my mark on golf, but at the same time it doesn’t keep me up at night thinking, if I never won another major, I can’t live with myself," McIlroy said, explaining that his perspective on his life had shifted as he's gotten older. "There are other things in my life that are more important than golf."

McIlroy did say he felt he would not have "fulfilled my potential" if he didn't win any other majors. But he added the caveat that winning another wouldn't change his life in any way.

McIlroy said that his goal this year was not to "win majors," but "just to give myself a chance and to put myself in positions to see how I fare." McIlroy finished T5 at the Masters in April, though hopes on Saturday that this could be the year he clinched his missing major were dashed with a 74 on Sunday. He missed the cut at the U.S. Open.