Retief Goosen earns spot in British Open at local qualifier

Retief Goosen has won two U.S. Opens and will now have another chance to capture his first Open Championship title.
By AP NEWS
Wednesday, July 04, 2018

Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen was among 12 players who made it into the British Open on Tuesday through local final qualifying.

Goosen had rounds of 71-72 at Princes to make it by one shot.

Local final qualifying offered three spots at each of four links across Britain. Tom Lewis, who held the 18-hole lead at nearby Royal St. George's in the 2011 Open when he was a 20-year-old amateur, led the three qualifiers from Princes.

Ashton Turner of England led the qualifiers at Notts; James Robinson of England led the qualifiers at St. Annes Old Links; and amateur Sam Locke of Scotland led the qualifiers at The Renaissance Club.

The British Open returns to Carnoustie on July 19-22.

