This week's PGA Tour event at the Greenbrier has undergone a complete military makeover for 2018. The name was switched from the Greenbrier Classic to A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, and numerous activities have been planned to honor service members.

One of those events occurred Tuesday night. Dubbed the Salute to Service dinner, the invite-only affair featured embattled President Donald Trump as its speaker.

While Trump spent time honoring military service members, he also took a few moments to shower praise on members of the PGA Tour.

"These are unbelievably talented people. They're talented in their mind and in their body. Their muscles are strong but their mind has to be stronger. It's tough. And these are tough people."

President Donald Trump speaks during the Salute to Service dinner at the Greenbrier Resort on June 3, 2018 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Getty Images

He even singled out five-time major champion Phil Mickelson, saying, "I like Phil, and Phil, I think, likes me."

Phil Mickelson, of course, is coming off his shocking putting fiasco at the Shinnecock Hills U.S. Open, where he intentionally hit a putt before his ball stopped rolling. Though he received only a two-shot penalty, many observers called for his disqualification. Multiple people have accused Trump, an avid golfer, of cheating on the golf course.

Trump is friends with Greenbrier Resort owner Jim Justice, who also happens to be the current governor of West Virginia. Trump is under fire for his policy separating and detaining families seeking asylum in the U.S. at the southern border, a policy that has sparked bipartisan backlash and protests across the country.

According to WSLS 10 News, this is the fifth time Trump has visited White Sulphur Springs since he was elected in November 2016. However, the president acknowledged he would not be returning this weekend, but instead watching the tournament from the White House.