The Greenbrier viewer's guide: Notable tee times, TV schedule and streaming options

The PGA Tour heads to the Old White TPC course in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, for the newly named A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier this week. The course is only two years removed from historic flooding, which led to the cancellation of the 2016 event.

Last year, Xander Schauffele claimed his first PGA Tour victory after posting a final-round 67 to finish one stroke ahead of Robert Streb, who was runner-up for the second year in a row. Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker headline this year’s field, hoping to put an exclamation point on their tuneups for the year’s third major, the Open Championship at Carnoustie, which is less than three weeks away.

Below is everything you need to know about The Greenbrier, including notable tee times, the TV schedule and streaming options.

Phil Mickelson is making his first start since the U.S. Open at Shinnecock. Getty Images

What: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

Where: The Old White TPC, Sulphur Springs, WV

When: Thursday-Sunday, July 5-8

Purse: $7.3 million, $1.314 million winner

Defending champion: Xander Schauffele (14 under, 266, won by 1)

TV SCHEDULE (ET)

Thursday: Golf Channel, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday: Golf Channel, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Golf Channel, 1:00-2:45 p.m.; CBS, 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Sunday: Golf Channel, 1:00-2:45 p.m.; CBS, 3:00-6:00 p.m.

STREAMING SCHEDULE (ET)

Thursday: PGA Tour Live, 7:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday: PGA Tour Live, 7:00 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Saturday: PGA Tour Live, 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Sunday: PGA Tour Live, 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

NOTABLE THURSDAY TEE TIMES (ET)

Jim Furyk: 7:30 a.m.

Xander Schauffele: 7:40 a.m.

Bubba Watson: 7:50 a.m.

John Daly: 12:10 p.m.

Jimmy Walker: 12:30 p.m.

Webb Simpson: 12:40 p.m.

Tony Finau: 12:40 p.m.

Phil Mickelson: 12:50 p.m.

Brandt Snedeker, 12:50 p.m.

For a complete list of tee times, click here.