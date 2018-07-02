Joel Dahmen jumped on golf fans' radars for playing alongside Tiger Woods on Saturday at the Quicken Loans National, but on Sunday night he caught even more attention with some bold comments on Twitter.

Dahmen, who was paired with Sung Kang on Sunday, said bluntly, "Kang cheated," when asked on Twitter why a group played through on the 10th hole.

In Dahmen's point of view Kang "took a bad drop from a hazard. I argued until I was blue. I lost."

According to ShotLink, Kang's second shot on the par-5 10th went into a native area when he tried to cut the corner and reach the green in two. Dahmen argued the ball never crossed the hazard, meaning he wouldn't be allowed to drop closer to the hole. Kang disagreed. After the aforementioned discussion and ruling, which Dahmen said lasted about 25 minutes, Kahn dropped across the hazard, 35 yards from the hole. He pitched it to 17 feet and made the putt to save par. While not a perfect representation, the ShotLink graphic is below.

ShotLink

Later Sunday night, Dahmen, 30, didn't hide his feelings when asked about the incident.

Kang cheated. He took a bad drop from a hazard. I argued until I was blue. I lost. — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) July 2, 2018

It was a typical dispute about where or if it crossed the hazzard. It clearly did not cross the hazzard. We went back and forth for 25 minutes and he ended up dropping closer to the green. — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) July 2, 2018

At that point there is nothing I can do. If I don’t sign the card, a rules official will. I would just be delaying the inevitable — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) July 2, 2018

Nahmen's caddie, Geno Bonnalie, reiterated some of Dahmen's claims.

Correct. We didn’t agree on the spot where it “crossed” — Geno Bonnalie (@GenoBonnalie) July 2, 2018

Despite the controversy, it was a big Sunday for the 31-year-old Kang. He shot 64 to finish alone in third place, which was good enough to earn an invite to the British Open. Dahmen shot 71 and tied for 73.

GOLF.com's requests for comment and clarification to the PGA Tour, Dahmen's camp and Kang (via the Tour) have yet to be returned. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Kang, through the PGA Tour communications department, released this statement:

"He is standing by the ruling that was made by PGA Tour Rules officials on Sunday and will have no further comment, other than he is looking forward to focusing on finishing out the season strong, and he is excited about the opportunity to play in The Open Championship again in a few weeks."