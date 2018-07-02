This is a pro golfer's worst nightmare: losing your clubs the day before an important event, with no idea when you might see them again or where they are. Graeme McDowell tweeted Monday that Air France had lost his bag somewhere between Paris and Manchester last night. On Tuesday he is scheduled to play in a 36-hole qualifier in hopes of earning a spot in the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie. He added a hashtag to his tweet: "#help."

The British Open is July 19-22. McDowell, who won the U.S. Open in 2010, is currently ranked 175th in the world. His best finish at the Open came in 2012, when he finished T5.