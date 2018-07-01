In his final start before the third major of the season, Tiger Woods closed the Quicken Loans National with a four-under 66 on Sunday in Potomac, Md.

Woods finished T4 and showed some promising signs in his latest start (others not so promising), and he talked about his British Open prep for Carnoustie toward the end of his postround interview.

That's where he dropped in a jab at the USGA, which was heavily criticized for this year's setup of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills (as well as past Opens).

"One of the neat things about playing an Open Championship — they don't really care what par is," Woods said. "They just let whatever Mother Nature has — if it's in store for a wet Open it is; if it's dry it's dry. They don't try and manufacture an Open."

When asked if he was suggesting the USGA manufactured its Opens, Woods said, "Come again?" As the reporter started to repeat their question, Woods smiled and said, "I heard ya."

Skip to the seven-minute mark in the video below for the above interaction.