The Quicken Loans National has a total purse of $7.1 million and pays the winner $1.278 million, the same amount Kyle Stanley won for winning in a playoff last year.
Below is the payout breakdown for the top 50 competing in Tiger Woods's tournament at TPC Potomac in Potomac, Md.
1. $1.278 million
2. $766,800
3. $482,800
4. $340,800
5. $284,000
6. $255,600
7. $237,850
8. $220,100
9. $205,900
10. $191,700
11. $177,500
12. $163,300
13. $149,100
14. $134,900
15. $127,800
16. $120,700
17. $113,600
18. $106,500
19. $99,400
20. $92,300
21. $85,200
22. $79,520
23. $73,840
24. $68,160
25. $62,480
26. $56,800
27. $54,670
28. $52,540
29. $50,410
30. $48,280
31. $46,150
32. $44,020
33. $41,890
34. $40,115
35. $38,340
36. $36,565
37. $34,790
38. $33,370
39. $31,950
40. $30,530
41. $29,110
42. $27,690
43. $26,270
44. $24,850
45. $23,430
46. $22,010
47. $20,590
48. $19,454
49. $18,460
50. $17,892