The Quicken Loans National has a total purse of $7.1 million and pays the winner $1.278 million, the same amount Kyle Stanley won for winning in a playoff last year.

Below is the payout breakdown for the top 50 competing in Tiger Woods's tournament at TPC Potomac in Potomac, Md.

1. $1.278 million

2. $766,800

3. $482,800

4. $340,800

5. $284,000

6. $255,600

7. $237,850

8. $220,100

9. $205,900

10. $191,700

11. $177,500

12. $163,300

13. $149,100

14. $134,900

15. $127,800

16. $120,700

17. $113,600

18. $106,500

19. $99,400

20. $92,300

21. $85,200

22. $79,520

23. $73,840

24. $68,160

25. $62,480

26. $56,800

27. $54,670

28. $52,540

29. $50,410

30. $48,280

31. $46,150

32. $44,020

33. $41,890

34. $40,115

35. $38,340

36. $36,565

37. $34,790

38. $33,370

39. $31,950

40. $30,530

41. $29,110

42. $27,690

43. $26,270

44. $24,850

45. $23,430

46. $22,010

47. $20,590

48. $19,454

49. $18,460

50. $17,892