Years removed from near-fatal accident, Leonie Harm wins Ladies British Amateur champion

Leonie Harm holds her newest trophy on Saturday in Southport, England.
R&A
By Josh Berhow
Sunday, July 01, 2018

Leonie Harm defeated Stephanie Lau 3 and 2 to win the Ladies British Amateur Championship at Hillside Golf Club on Saturday in Southport, England.

The win hands Harm, a 20-year-old German on the Houston women's golf team, a bevy of exemptions for next season. She's now in the Evian Championship, U.S. Women's Open and the brand new Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship.

"I'm thrilled to be the champion of course, everyone loves to win," she said. "I love when I can rely on my game, when my strengths are actually my strengths and I've hit my iron shots close all week. So, I'm content with myself."

The victory — she was the first German to win since 1893 — was also a testament to Harm's perseverance. On May 3, 2013, she went for a morning jog and was struck by a drunk driver. She was 15 at the time. Harm broke several bones and had a collapsed lung and head injuries. She was in a coma for a few days.

"I was pretty much dead," she told the Houston Chronicle in 2016.

Facing a long road back, Harm rehabilitated and beat the odds, and she was even able to continue her climb as one of the top amateur golfers in the country. She's currently the 33rd-ranked women's amateur in the world.

A couple of years ago Harm posted the below photo to her Instagram, saying it was the three-year anniversary of "my car accident that almost killed me. ... Here is a big and special THANK YOU to everybody who was by my side on my way back in golf and in all other parts of life."

"Nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it's not about how hard you can hit. It is about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That's how winning is done." - Sylvester Stallone // Today is the 3rd anniversary of my car accident that almost killed me. I am so thankful for all the good and bad moments I had since then. For all the amazing people I had the pleasure to meet so far. All moments, people, and lessons made me to the person I am right now. Here is a big and special THANK YOU to everybody who was by my side on my way back in golf and in all other parts of life❤️ #lifechangingmoment #3rdanniversary #thankgodforbeingalive #bestguardianangel 👼🏼 #May3 #2013 #everythingispossible #whatdoesntkillyoumakesyoustronger

A post shared by Leonie Harm (@leoharm) on

You May Like

More Tour & News

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN