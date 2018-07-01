Alex Noren wins French Open at venue of this year's Ryder Cup

By AP NEWS
Sunday, July 01, 2018

PARIS (AP) — Alex Noren won the French Open by one shot on Sunday after a final round four-under 67.

The Swede started the day seven shots behind compatriot Marcus Kinhult but he birdied two of his last three holes to finish at seven-under 277, just ahead of Scotland’s Russell Knox, England’s Chris Wood and Julian Suri of the United States.

The American finished with a double bogey on the last hole for a 69, while Wood bogeyed two of the last four holes for a 73.

The 21-year-old Kinhult, who had a two-shot lead going into the final day, struggled in a round of 76 and finished joint-fifth with England’s Matthew Southgate and Spain’s Jon Rahm at Le Golf National, venue of the Ryder Cup in September. Rahm had a triple bogey on the 12th hole.

World No. 2 Justin Thomas carded a level-par 71 to finish joint-eighth with Alexander Bjork of Sweden and Sergio Garcia and Jorge Campillo of Spain.

Alex Noren won the French Open for his 10th European Tour victory.

Getty Images

