Historic Baltusrol Golf Club has already hosted a huge amount of prestigious golf events, and now it's getting two more to add to its resume.

The PGA of America announced on Saturday that the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship will be held at Baltusrol, as well as the 2029 PGA Championship on the men's side.

Baltusrol, located in Springfield, N.J., previously hosted one other women's major, the 1961 U.S. Women's Open won by World Golf Hall of Fame member Mickey Wright.

A total of seven U.S. Opens have been played at the club, and two recent PGA Championships in 2005 and 2016. Phil Mickelson captured his only PGA title there in the 2005 event. The club has also played host to four U.S. Amateurs, the most recent in 2000.