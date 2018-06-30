Jerry Kelly maintains one-shot lead with 18 holes to play at the U.S. Senior Open

By AP NEWS
Saturday, June 30, 2018

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Kelly squandered the lead, then regained it, and will head into the final day of the U.S. Senior Open with a one-shot advantage over David Toms.

Kelly shot 1-over 71 on Saturday at The Broadmoor to finish at 4 under. He three-putted from inside of 2 feet on the 12th hole for a double bogey that briefly cost him the lead.

Toms shot a bogey-free 66.

Tim Petrovic had a 71. He briefly led after making birdie on No. 14, but bogeyed three his last four holes to finish two out of the lead, tied with Kirk Triplett (68).

Another shot back are Brandt Jobe (66), Paul Goydos (70) and Miguel Angel Jimenez (73), whose only birdie of the day came on a chip-in from the side of the 15th green.

Jerry Kelly during the third round of the 2018 U.S. Senior Open.

Getty Images

