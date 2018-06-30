1:11 | Tour & News
Abe Ancer and Roberto Diaz loved Mexico's win over Germany
Mexico's two representatives on the PGA tour talk about their country's historic upset of reigning World Cup champion Germany.
POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Abraham Ancer and Francesco Molinari each handled the scorching heat and shared the lead at the Quicken Loans National.
Ancer matched the best round of the week with an 8-under 62 on the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, giving the 27-year-old Mexican his best shot at his first PGA Tour victory. Molinari birdied his last two holes for a 65 and joined him at 13-under 197.
Tiger Woods looked as though he would be right there with them. Woods made four straight birdies, finished the front nine with seven straight one-putt greens and was in range to go even lower until he was slowed by missed putts and one bad tee shot. He ended up with a 68. That left Woods in a tie for 10th, six shots back.
