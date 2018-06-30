Abraham Ancer, Francesco Molinari share lead at Quicken Loans National as Tiger Woods stalls

By AP NEWS
Saturday, June 30, 2018

POTOMAC, Md. (AP) — Abraham Ancer and Francesco Molinari each handled the scorching heat and shared the lead at the Quicken Loans National.

Ancer matched the best round of the week with an 8-under 62 on the TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, giving the 27-year-old Mexican his best shot at his first PGA Tour victory. Molinari birdied his last two holes for a 65 and joined him at 13-under 197.

Tiger Woods looked as though he would be right there with them. Woods made four straight birdies, finished the front nine with seven straight one-putt greens and was in range to go even lower until he was slowed by missed putts and one bad tee shot. He ended up with a 68. That left Woods in a tie for 10th, six shots back.

