WATCH: Tiger chips in for birdie to close opening nine, makes turn in 33

Tiger Woods wasn't able to get many putts to drop with his new flatstick on Thursday, but that doesn't seem to be an issue in the early stages of his Friday round at TPC Potomac.

Woods, who opened the Quicken Loans National with an even-par 70 in the first round, made long putts to birdie two of his first three holes of the second round. Starting on the back nine, he drained a 24-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole and a 19-footer on the 12th. Those birdies, however, bookended a bogey 5 on the par-4 11th.

He made another birdie on 15, but dropped back with a three-putt bogey on 17. He then closed his opening nine with a bang, chipping in for birdie from about 33 yards off the green to make the turn in two-under 33.

You can watch the highlights below, and follow Woods's second round here.