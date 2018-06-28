Tiger Woods shoots 70 in first round at Quicken Loans National

What is next for Tiger Woods?
One year after his fourth surgery, Woods has made significant progress. What should our expectations for him be in the latter half of 2018 and beyond?
By Jessica Marksbury
Thursday, June 28, 2018

Tiger Woods shot even-par 70 in his first competitive round since missing the cut at the U.S. Open.

After making headlines for switching to a new putter this week, Woods played a fairly steady round, carding two birdies on the back nine to balance a double bogey on the sixth hole, which was caused by a wayward drive and a fairway wood that found a hazard.

Things seemed to turn around for Woods on the back nine, as he gave himself several chances to get deeper into red figures. Woods missed a six-footer for birdie on No. 13, and a putt under seven feet for birdie on No. 15. 

Despite the missed opportunities, Woods ended the day in the middle of the pack.

Check out his two birdie highlights below:

