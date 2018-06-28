Tiger Woods shoots 70 in first round at Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods shot even-par 70 in his first competitive round since missing the cut at the U.S. Open.

After making headlines for switching to a new putter this week, Woods played a fairly steady round, carding two birdies on the back nine to balance a double bogey on the sixth hole, which was caused by a wayward drive and a fairway wood that found a hazard.

Things seemed to turn around for Woods on the back nine, as he gave himself several chances to get deeper into red figures. Woods missed a six-footer for birdie on No. 13, and a putt under seven feet for birdie on No. 15.

Despite the missed opportunities, Woods ended the day in the middle of the pack.

Check out his two birdie highlights below: